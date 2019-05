Host Ben Miner and headliner Chanty Marostica plus 10 comics performing for you and a panel of judges, w/ Adrienne Fish, Chris Locke, Chris Robinson, Courtney Gilmour, Jarrett Campbell, Keith Pedro, Marito Lopez, Nick Beaton, Nick Nemeroff & Rhiannon Archer. 8:30 pm. $12.

https://siriusxm.ca/topcomic