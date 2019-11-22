My sister by the river is a séance to mourn and move memories of lost feminist kin into the future. Performed by an ad hoc coven of artists, this séance engages rituals of radical remembrance and hospitality as a method of solidarity building among the living and the dead. My sister by the river was conceived and created by Annie Wong with Nedda Baba, Yara El Safi, Frizz Kid, and co-produced by Marilyn Fernandes and Pamila Matharu.

Sister Co-Resister’s performances are a part of the Biennial’s weekly Performance and Reading Program: Isonomia in Toronto, a series which takes place within Adrian Blackwell’s two interrelated structures at 259 Lake Shore Blvd E and the Small Arms Inspection Building. Invited guests include poet CAConrad, artists Camilo Godoy and Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Apache violinist Laura Ortman, RISE Edutainment, and percussionist Marshall Trammell. 7-9 pm,Fri Nov 22. 2-4 pm, Sat Nov 23.