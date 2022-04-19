Sister Nancy and DJ Mossman

On Thursday, May 19, at Lula Lounge, Toronto welcomes the legendary Jamaican dancehall singer Sister Nancy live in session, alongside a cross-section of Canadian-based reggae artists and selectors, as we celebrate 40 years of the iconic track “Bam Bam.” Also featuring Rayzalution Band, Caddy Cad, Pressure Drop DJs and special guests.

May 19, doors 8 pm. $35 in advance. Lula Lounge, 1585 Dundas West. Online Tickets at eventbrite.ca