Situated Sounds II – Science of Sound

Arraymusic presents an online curated performance of sound art with Zul Mahmod (Singapore), Interspecifics (Mexico) and Carson Teal (Toronto). March 27 at 8 pm. https://livestream.com/accounts/15801205/events/9559428

 

Date And Time

2021-03-27 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-03-27 @ 09:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

