ArrayMusic event with performances by Montreal artist Anne-F Jacques and Lebanese musician/producer/sound engineer Fadi Tabbal. Nov 7 at 8 pm. $20 tickets to support Array https://www.universe.com/events/situated-sounds-anne-f-jacques-fadi-tabbal-tickets-XJQW84

or watch free: https://livestream.com/accounts/15801205/events/9385792