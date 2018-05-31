Six Decades of Popular Hits & the Jewish Singers and Songwriters Who Made Them
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8
Concert with Simon Spiro, Thom Allison, Lorraine Lawson and Elicia Mackenzie, The AultSisters, BluSoul and The Billboard Hot 100 Band. A salute to well-known pop songs and the Jewish people behind the hits. 7:30 pm. $36, $50, $75, $100. Lyric Theatre. Tickets at tocentre.com, ticketmaster.ca
Info
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8 View Map
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul