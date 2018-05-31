Six Decades of Popular Hits & the Jewish Singers and Songwriters Who Made Them

Concert with Simon Spiro, Thom Allison, Lorraine Lawson and Elicia Mackenzie, The AultSisters, BluSoul and The Billboard Hot 100 Band. A salute to well-known pop songs and the Jewish people behind the hits. 7:30 pm. $36, $50, $75, $100. Lyric Theatre. Tickets at tocentre.com, ticketmaster.ca