Skates And Sounds: 80s Vs 90s Edition

The Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area presents the first DJ Skate night at College Park. Dance and skate your way to the new decade with music from the 80s and 90s spun by DJ Blush. There will be free skate lending from the City of Toronto’s Park, Forestry & Recreation team, LED performers, a photobooth and special appearances by Star Wars characters and a real life Delorean. When done skating, you can warm up by the fire pits. Let’s kick off a brand-new decade with a throwback to the good old yesteryears!

January 24 from 5-8 pm at the Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail behind College Park. Free.

