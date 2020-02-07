Skates And Sounds
Meet us at College Park on February 7th for our second DJ skate night, with Cozmic Cat spinning your favourite tunes from 5 to 8 pm. FREE Skate Lending on site provided by the Toronto Parks, Forestry & Recreation Team, plus warming Fire Pit stations and interactive ice sculptures.
Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail is open to the public 7 days a week throughout the winter. The change room is accessible at these days and hours: Monday to Friday, Noon to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 10 pm.
