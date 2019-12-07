SKETCH Holiday Marketplace

Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5

Handmade, local, and one of a kind pieces, as well as crafting workshops. Noon-6 pm. Free, proceeds support SKETCH Working Arts.

SKETCH is a community arts organization that supports local emerging artists and the incubation of arts enterprise for diverse young people. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @SKETCHToronto for more info.

facebook.com/events/423226648344889

Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5
Festive Season
Free
Community Events
Benefits
