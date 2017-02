Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival presents performances by A Tribe Called Sketch, The Flirty Boys, Not Oasis and Funday Sunnies, 8 & 10 pm in the MainSpace; The Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie, 2 Humans and Sketch Monster. 8:30 & 10:30 pm in the Cabaret. $16 (Sketch Monster $10). Festival pass $80.