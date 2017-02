Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival presents performances by O Dat Dum, The Flat Earth and others plus Tonight's The Night w/ Dave Barclay, 7, 9 & 11 pm in the MainSpace; Death Ray Cabaret and Live Dudes plus The Fictional Roast Of Archie Andrews, 8:30 & 10:30 pm in the Cabaret. $10-$16. Festival pass $80.