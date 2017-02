Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival presents performances by Fomosapiens and H.U.N.K.S. at 7 pm, plus the Sketchersons weekly show at 9:30 pm, in the MainSpace. Only One Of Us Is Jewish and Parker & Seville at 8:30 pm, plus the weekly Crimson Wave show at 10:30 pm, in the Cabaret. $10-$16. Festival pass $80.