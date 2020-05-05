Sketchfest - Live From the Archive

The series will feature many never-before-seen performances, tribute conversations and panel discussions from the past 19 years and will include appearances by many comedy and entertainment luminaries. May 5- 20th anniversary reunion show of the cast of “Best in Show” featuring Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Michael McKean, Jane Lynch, Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Hitchcock, John Michael Higgins and Ed Begley, Jr. 6 pm. $5. Shows are available to watch for 48 hours from time of rental. sfsketchfest.com/watch