Skin Deep, Skimming The Pages
Drake One Fifty 150 York, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3S5
This group show explores the techniques with which artists approach the centuries-old subject matter of the human figure in the digital age. The exhibition highlights the dialogue between art history and the here-and-now, reinventing the erotic classicism of the past through the contemporary lens. Sep 7, 2017-Sep 1, 2018, opening reception 3-5 pm Sep 9.
Info
All Ages, Free
Art