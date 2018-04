Skin Tight Outta Sight invites you to a toast-n-roast party celebrating two decades of decadent and debauched neo-burlesque. Performances by Dew Lily, Laura Desiree, Miss Mitzy Cream, Rubie Magnitude, Zyra Lee Vanity and others, hosted by Tanya Cheex & SMB.

Apr 26 at 8 pm. $20, adv $15.