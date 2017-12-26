Skittles Holiday Pawn Shop: EVERYTHING MUST GO!

Attention! Toronto’s favourite holiday pawn shop is closing its doors – for good. BUT, Canadians have one last chance to pawn their unwanted holiday gifts for something way sweeter – Skittles!

Everything must go: Dale the Dealmaker and store pawnbrokers are ready to give out double, triple, quadruple the Skittles in exchange for holiday gifts you don’t want. Dec 26-29, 10 am-6 pm.