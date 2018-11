Don’t Look Down Theatre Company presents a darkly comedic tale of three people on the verge of losing themselves. Alex, Taylor and Brian struggle through young adulthood, dating, the workplace and mental health. Previews Dec 6, opens Dec 7 and runs to Dec 16, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $20-$25. In the BackSpace.

