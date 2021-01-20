NOW MagazineAll EventsSlay At Home Fest

Slay At Home Fest

Metal fest with Tombs, Gorgatron, Salem’s Bend, Perdition Sect, War Curse, Andy Gillion, Del Judas, Covid Bastards, Lost Symphony and others. Jan 22 at 3 pm. Free. RSVP https://www.facebook.com/events/390811772017457 http://www.slayathomefest.com, http://youtube.com/metalinjection

This event will benefit the National Independent Venue Association’s emergency relief fund which is providing financial aid for stages across the nation while waiting for grants to be issued.

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-01-22 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-01-22 @ 07:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

