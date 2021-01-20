Slay At Home Fest

Metal fest with Tombs, Gorgatron, Salem’s Bend, Perdition Sect, War Curse, Andy Gillion, Del Judas, Covid Bastards, Lost Symphony and others. Jan 22 at 3 pm. Free. RSVP https://www.facebook.com/events/390811772017457 http://www.slayathomefest.com, http://youtube.com/metalinjection

This event will benefit the National Independent Venue Association’s emergency relief fund which is providing financial aid for stages across the nation while waiting for grants to be issued.