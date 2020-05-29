Slay At Home: Virtual Metal And Art Festival

Metal Injection presents a heavy metal music and art festival in support of Global Giving and MusiCares COVID-19 relief funds. Featuring Tesseract, Suicide Silence, Luc Lemay, Jessica Pimentel, A.A. Williams, Silvertomb and others performing from their homes, an art installation and more. On May 29 & 30 you can visit youtube.com/metalinjection to watch the stream, which will also be available on the home page.

slayathomefest.com