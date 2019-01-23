Toronto Dance Theatre presents an interactive performance installation by choreographer & visual artist Marie Lambin-Gagnon. Slow Dance is a conversation between dancers, objects and environment, celebrating the intimacy and strength present in all things. Opens Jan 23 and runs to Feb 2, Wed-Sat 7 pm, mat Jan 26 at 4 pm, Jan 27 at 1 & 4 pm. $15-$20. In Studio B.

