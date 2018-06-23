Small Arms Inspection Building Official Opening
Small Arms Building 1352 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, Ontario L5E 1E9
Official opening of the City of Mississauga's newest cultural landmark. The event includes an exhibit of artworks from the Art Gallery of Mississauga and Small Arms Society, live music and the unveiling of new public artworks. 1:30-3:30 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.ca.
All Ages, Free
