Small Presses: Guerrilla Book Marketing In The Digital Age

Join the East End Writers’ Group for an evening with the Blue Denim Press Gang. Readings from Shane Joseph’s latest novel, Milltown, and Barb Nobel’s debut short story collection Edgy People, with a duet by Sharon A. Crawford and Michael Dyet featuring characters from their books. After a mix, mingle and snack break, join these authors and their publisher in a panel discussion on how the Small Press is filling the void in publishing today. 6:30-9 pm. Free.

samcraw.com/east-end-writers