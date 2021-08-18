Small World 25 for 25 Celebration

25th anniversary year-long program of online broadcast debuts, RL concerts with free outdoor performances, intimate VIP studio sessions and major concert-hall extravaganzas of local, domestic, and international talent. Featuring Pankaj Mishra, Beny Esguerra & New Tradition, Jaffa Road, OKAN, Medusa and others. Sep 13-19. Details https://smallworldmusic.com/25-for-25

Sep 13, 7-8 pm. Free online concert w/ Pankaj Mishra

Sep 14, 7-8 pm. Free online concert w/ Jaffa Road

Sep 15 , 7-8 pm. Free online concert w/ The Borderless Project

Sept 16, 8-11 pm. OKAN and guests. $35.50. Lula Lounge, 1585 Dundas W .

Sep 17, 8-11 pm. Ammoye and Lady Yetunde. $19. Lula Lounge, 1585 Dundas W.

Sep 17, 7-10 pm. Polky as part of BLOK: Slavic Music Meet. Drom Taberna, 458 Queen W.

Sep 18, 1-9 pm, Medusa and Turkwaz @ BLOK Party, $32. The Green P (lot 106) across from Drom Taberna, Queen W at Augusta

Sep 19, 8-11 pm. Beny Esguerra and New Tradition Music. $19. Lula Lounge, 1585 Dundas W.