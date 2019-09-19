Small World Music Festival

An eclectic mix of artists from around the globe and around the corner representing the best in global sounds. Performances by Hanggai (China), NAMU (Korea), Tinariwen (Mali), Teto Preto (Brazil) and more. $15-$64.50 (Small World @ Stackt free, Sep 22).

At Small World Music Centre, Stackt Market, Lula Lounge and other venues. See website for details.