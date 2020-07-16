Release your frustrations with constructive destruction in the first Smash Escape Room.

Combining rage room elements with puzzles and games in order to raise funds for Black Lives Matter Toronto.

Local artists have been commissioned to produce Piñata’s, cardboard stand-ups, exploding pillows, and many other papier-mâché smashable props that make the escape room literally one-of-a-kind every time. After each play, The destroyed bits are gathered to shred, wash, pulp and reuse them for another batch of props. What can’t be reused is properly recycled or composted. In addition to the props, players are encouraged to bring safe items from home, including old monitors, paintings, furniture or broken electronics.

Players pay online and then emailed instructions on gameplay and a code to unlock a shipping container which the game is played in. Staff is nearby, monitoring the teams from several cameras (available for rewatch!) but this is designed so you’re only interacting with your team (one to four players). Jul 16-Sep 27. $150. http://triviaescaperooms.com

Black owned business. Percentage of proceeds are donated to Black Lives Matter Toronto and Nia Centre.