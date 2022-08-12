Readers' Choice 2021

Smorgasburg Toronto

Aug 12, 2022

Smorgasburg is the largest weekly open-air food market in America, attracting thousands of people each weekend to Brooklyn, Manhattan, Jersey City, Los Angeles, and Miami to eat from dozens of local vendors.

Smorgasburg Toronto will launch July 23 on the waterfront for eight Saturdays (through Sep. 10), located at 7 Queens Quay East, at the foot of Yonge Street. 11 am to 6 pm. Vendors include Afrobeat Kitchen, FeasTO, Kiss My Pans, Dvour, Little Sister Baking, Leela’s Roti, Nozomi, Saints Island Pies, Geladona and more.

Location Address - 9 Queens Quay East, Toronto

Event Price - Free admission

Sat, Jul 23rd, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Sat, Sep 10th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Market or Showcase

Food & Drink

