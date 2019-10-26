SNAILOWEEN RETURNS! Toronto’s iconic comic book store The Silver Snail is proud to present another year of amazing Halloween costumes, killer performances and all around craziness in one of the west end’s staple venues – 146 Ossington.

This year we’ve hit all the stops, with thousands of dollars in prizes, classic carnival gaming and themed selfie stations to visit some of your favourite comic book characters! Make sure to grab your ticket beforehand to avoid disappointment. 8 pm. $30, VIP $50.

universe.com/events/snailoween-2019-tickets-toronto-8ZQHST