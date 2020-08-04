Soca Or Die

NOW MagazineAll EventsSoca Or Die

Outdoor contactless concert from your car. Performers include Kerwin Du Bois, Miguel Maestre and Dr Jay. All ages. Gates 7 pm, show 8:30 pm. Rain or shine. Tickets from $65. ticketmaster.ca.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-21 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

20 Polson, Anywhere
 

Venue

CityView Drive-In
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

