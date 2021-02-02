Social Determinants of Health

NOW MagazineAll EventsSocial Determinants of Health

Pride Toronto Black History Month event. How can Black 2SLGBTQ+ folks access the healthcare system safely? and in what ways can we as the BIPOC community look after our own health? This workshop is hosted by Simone Atungo. Simone possesses over 30 years’ experience as an Executive Leader in the community-based not-for-profit and public sector organizations.  Feb 5 at 1 pm.

All events will be a safer space for Black 2SLGBTQ+ community members and allies. Please register in advance online at pridetoronto.com/calendar

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-05 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-02-05
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

