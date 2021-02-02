Social Determinants of Health

Pride Toronto Black History Month event. How can Black 2SLGBTQ+ folks access the healthcare system safely? and in what ways can we as the BIPOC community look after our own health? This workshop is hosted by Simone Atungo. Simone possesses over 30 years’ experience as an Executive Leader in the community-based not-for-profit and public sector organizations. Feb 5 at 1 pm.

All events will be a safer space for Black 2SLGBTQ+ community members and allies. Please register in advance online at pridetoronto.com/calendar