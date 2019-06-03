Social Media Workshop for Activists

Learn how to better use social media to support your social change message on line! With a focus on climate activism. Join LeadNow's Tim Ellis and Tyler Watt to learn more. Bring your laptop or other device for hands on learning. Organized by ClimateFast and hosted by the Peace and Social Action Committee of Toronto Friends Meeting. 6:30 pm. Free.

