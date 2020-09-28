Socialism in a time of Pandemic

International Socialists mini conference of ideas to change the world. 1-5 pm, Oct 4.
Three sessions:
1) Capitalism, Covid & Climate Chaos. 1 pm. Speakers: Chantal Sundaram (Ottawa) and Zain el Haq (Vancouver)
2) Smash Racism! Black Lives Matter & Indigenous Sovereignty. 2:20 pm. Speakers: Rohit Revi (Kingston, ON) and Carolyn Egan (Toronto)
3) Building Revolutionary Socialism Today 3:40 pm.
Speakers: John Molyneux (Ireland) and Canan Sahin (Kingston, ON)
ZOOM – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84520513930?pwd=MFZSNWdXaHJhcDhqNVBQNVFrYVFjZz09
Meeting ID: 845 2051 3930
Passcode: 102517
