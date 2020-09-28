NOW MagazineAll EventsSocialism in a time of Pandemic

Socialism in a time of Pandemic

Socialism in a time of Pandemic

by
224 224 people viewed this event.

International Socialists mini conference of ideas to change the world. 1-5 pm, Oct 4.

Three sessions:
1) Capitalism, Covid & Climate Chaos. 1 pm. Speakers: Chantal Sundaram (Ottawa) and Zain el Haq (Vancouver)

2) Smash Racism! Black Lives Matter & Indigenous Sovereignty. 2:20 pm. Speakers: Rohit Revi (Kingston, ON) and Carolyn Egan (Toronto)

3) Building Revolutionary Socialism Today 3:40 pm.
Speakers: John Molyneux (Ireland) and Canan Sahin (Kingston, ON)

ZOOM – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84520513930?pwd=MFZSNWdXaHJhcDhqNVBQNVFrYVFjZz09
Meeting ID: 845 2051 3930
Passcode: 102517

 

Date And Time

2020-10-04 @ 01:00 PM to
2020-10-04 @ 05:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.