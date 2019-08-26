Sock It To Me – Clean Socks, Dirty Comics
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Audience members show their (dis)pleasure at the comics through ritualistic sock-throwing*, with Gabe Koury, Anna Menzies, Maria Nicole, Max Ross, Adrian Sawyer, Jordan Trafford and Thomas Yeung. Hosted by Sean Price and Jonathan Sohn. 8 pm. $8. Third Floor.
socap.ca/event/sock-it-to-me-2
*Clean socks will be provided!
