Livestream concert celebrating the release of Dead Kids, R.I.P. City.

Nov 28 at 6 pm. Tickets rom $10 (general admission), $25 (ticket plus download of show audio) or $35 (ticket plus screen printed show poster) and the performance will be available to re-watch through Sun, Dec 6.

https://rollinglivestudios.com/collections/soft-kill-box-office