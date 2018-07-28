SOLT 2018 Opera Workshop

Summer Opera Lyric Theatre presents performances showcasing young artists who have completed an 8-week course of study. Works to be performed: Manon by Jules Massenet; Semele by GF Handel; and Così Fan Tutte by WA Mozart. Opens Jul 27 and runs to Aug 5, see website for schedule and more details. $28, stu/srs $22 (subscription: $60 for 3 performances).