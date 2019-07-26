SOLT Mini-Festival Of Opera

Summer Opera Lyric Theatre presents performances showcasing young artists from the 8-week summer intensive course. The program consists of Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata; Victor Davies and Eugene Benson’s Earnest, The Importance Of Being; and a double bill of Giacomo Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi & Ralph Vaughn Williams’s Riders To The Sea.

July 27-Aug 4, see website for schedule. $28, stu/srs $22; subscription $60.