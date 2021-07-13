COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

SOM Kind of Weekend

Sound of Music Festival present Tokyo Police Club, Born Ruffians, 54-40 and The Vaudevillian. Concert in person or through digital.

Jul 13, 2021

SOM Kind of Weekend

16 16 people viewed this event.

Sound of Music Festival present Tokyo Police Club, Born Ruffians, 54-40 and The Vaudevillian. Concert in person or through digital real-time livestream. Private viewing booths for 4 people. Aug 28 & 29. 2 & 7:30 pm. $45. Burlington Centre, 777 Guelph Line, Burlington. https://www.soundofmusic.ca

Additional Details

Location - Burlington Centre

Date And Time
2021-08-28 to
2021-08-29

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Burlington Centre

Event Tags

Share With Friends