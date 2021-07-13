SOM Kind of Weekend

- News
Sound of Music Festival present Tokyo Police Club, Born Ruffians, 54-40 and The Vaudevillian. Concert in person or through digital real-time livestream. Private viewing booths for 4 people. Aug 28 & 29. 2 & 7:30 pm. $45. Burlington Centre, 777 Guelph Line, Burlington. https://www.soundofmusic.ca
Location - Burlington Centre