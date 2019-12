Live podcast where comedians pick a character from a famous TV show or film and argue why they should get the boot. To celebrate the Rise of Skywalker, we're rounding up all the villains from Star Wars history and having a big-ass argument about which one sucks butts the most. Hosted by Olivia Collict and Joel Buxton. 9:30 pm. $5.

facebook.com/events/457080808514274