Someone's Gotta Go: The Office Edition

Podcast comedy show taping. Someone’s Gotta Go is the podcast where comedians pick a character from a famous ensemble film or TV series and passionately argue that their pick could be cut out with the least impact. A fifth panelist, called The Contrarian must argue to cut the most obviously important character, for example for this episode's theme, Michael Scott from The Office. 9:30 pm. $5.

