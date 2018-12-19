Someone's Gotta Go: The Office Edition

Podcast comedy show taping. Someone’s Gotta Go is the podcast where comedians pick a character from a famous ensemble film or TV series and passionately argue that their pick could be cut out with the least impact. A fifth panelist, called The Contrarian must argue to cut the most obviously important character, for example for this episode's theme, Michael Scott from The Office. 9:30 pm. $5.

Tickets: https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=10674

Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
647-216-2825
