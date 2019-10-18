Group show, Oct 18-Dec 31, by appointment only.

Something is an evolving exhibition of works from private collections on view by appointment at the newly renovated location at 184 Munro East. The first iteration of the show will include works by notable Canadian artists like Marcel Dzama and David Altmejd. This exhibition is born out of a drive to celebrate our faculty of attention and its ability to meaningfully navigate the vast unknown expanses that art inhabits and provides access to; as well as share reverence for the object nature of the art we get to sense, enjoy and be affected by.