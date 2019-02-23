Son D' Aqui Tribute to Frankie Ruiz & DJ Santiago Valasquez

Led by Vince Alvarado and Johan Aguirre, Toronto’s top salsa musicians pay a high-energy tribute to the celebrated Puerto Rican salsa singer, Frankie Ruiz, a major figure in the salsa romántica movement of the 1980s and early 90s Doors 6:30 pm, Complimentary dance lesson 9 pm, show 10:15 pm. $20.   facebook.com/events/234457787474438

Lula Lounge 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9 View Map
