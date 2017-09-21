Norval Morrisseau & Christian Morrisseau

Thompson Landry 32 Distillery Lane, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4

Son Of The Shaman – more than 50 works by Norval Morrisseau & Christian Morrisseau, one of the most internationally celebrated father-son art practitioners in First Nations art history. Displayed in three separate spaces at the Historic Distillery District: The Stone Distillery Gallery, The Cooperage Space and a Temporary Pop-up Gallery at 39 Parliament Street.

Sep 21-Nov 5, opening 6-9 pm Sep 21. Free.

416-364-4955
