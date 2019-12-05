The Okinawa Film Series celebrates the diverse and rich culture of Okinawa. Directed by Takeshi Kitano (1993) 94 min. Murakawa, a hard-boiled, aggressive Yakuza gangster, is getting tired of his way of life. Prodded by his boss, he agrees to go to Okinawa to help out a gang struggling with a rival mob. Japanese with English Subtitles. Dec 5 at 2 pm, Dec 9 at 6:30 pm.

Violent & disturbing scenes, viewer discretion is advised.

RSVP required. jftor.org/event/okinawa-films-sonatine/2019-12-05