Canadian Music Therapy Fund's Song Session for the Frontline

Concert with STORRY, Royal Wood, Partner, Simone Denny, Lexxicon, The Trews, Ammoye, The Jerry Cans, Jesse Maxwell, Fleece, Lu, Simone Denny, Mponda Kalunga and more, hosted by George Stroumboulopoulos. All money raised will go directly to funding free online music therapy sessions for frontline healthcare workers and their families. 1-3 pm. 

