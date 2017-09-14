Songbuster – An Improvised Musical

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

The cast creates an hour-long musical from suggestions provided by the audience. With numerous musical credits to the casts’ name and 40+ years of comedy experience between them, the cast of Songbuster have a strong history of entertaining audiences with music and comedy. Sep 14, Oct 12, Nov 16 and Dec 7 at 8 pm. $20 at the door.

