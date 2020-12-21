Waveland Canada presents the virtual concert series funded by Red Cross Canada for Seniors and Long-Term Care Homes across Canada. Performances by Joyia, Aphrose, Chris Oday, Alex Bird, Kubla, Eunice Keitan, and many more. The 1.5 hour concert experience will feature two 30-minute performances from each artist, followed by a Q&A session, where participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the Canadian musician performing. The live chat component of the experience will also allow participants to speak to one another, their loved ones, and the artists after their performance.Songs for Seniors will feature performances from rising Canadian artists over a 6-week period starting December 30 to February 3, 2021. This free, virtual experience will take place every Monday and Wednesday from 2 pm-3:30 pm, and can be accessed via zoom. https://waveland.ca/songs-for-seniors-canadian-virtual-concerts