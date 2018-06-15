Forte-Toronto Gay Men's Chorus Pride Community Event summer show is dedicated to the women in their lives who've raised, educated, challenged and inspired. Featuring a set list comprised totally of songs written and composed by female artists, the men of Forte will sing in tribute to and in honour of women artists, educators and leaders from around Toronto and the world. 7:30 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca/e/songs-my-sister-taught-me-tickets-41066677538