Songwriting Through Observation

Paul Manchin shares his personal experience as a musical artist, and leads an in depth discussion about song writing and performance. He will show some of his music videos and details of music and video production from both the creative and technical side. Video and musical themes of mental health and self-care will also be discussed. 7 pm. Free. Beeton Hall. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT427425&R=EVT427425