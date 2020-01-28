Songwriting Through Observation

Google Calendar - Songwriting Through Observation - 2020-01-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songwriting Through Observation - 2020-01-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songwriting Through Observation - 2020-01-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Songwriting Through Observation - 2020-01-28 19:00:00

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Paul Manchin shares his personal experience as a musical artist, and leads an in depth discussion about song writing and performance. He will show some of his music videos and details of music and video production from both the creative and technical side. Video and musical themes of mental health and self-care will also be discussed. 7 pm. Free. Beeton Hall. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT427425&R=EVT427425

Info

View Map
Free
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
416-393-7175
