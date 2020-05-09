Sonic Boom Virtual In-store Performance Series: Ben Oginz
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Livestreamed late night synth keyboard set from the historic landmark record store by the member of the band Mimico. 9 pm. Free.
The E-concert series will feature Canadian artists whose record tours were cancelled due to the pandemic. Artists will do live streamed shows from inside the historic landmark store on Spadina Avenue in Toronto.
