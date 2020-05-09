Sonic Boom Virtual In-store Performance Series: Ben Oginz

Google Calendar - Sonic Boom Virtual In-store Performance Series: Ben Oginz - 2020-05-09 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sonic Boom Virtual In-store Performance Series: Ben Oginz - 2020-05-09 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sonic Boom Virtual In-store Performance Series: Ben Oginz - 2020-05-09 21:00:00 iCalendar - Sonic Boom Virtual In-store Performance Series: Ben Oginz - 2020-05-09 21:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Livestreamed late night synth keyboard set from the historic landmark record store by the member of the band Mimico. 9 pm. Free.

The E-concert series will feature Canadian artists whose record tours were cancelled due to the pandemic. Artists will do live streamed shows from inside the historic landmark store on Spadina Avenue in Toronto.

facebook.com/sonicboomtoronto

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
Google Calendar - Sonic Boom Virtual In-store Performance Series: Ben Oginz - 2020-05-09 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sonic Boom Virtual In-store Performance Series: Ben Oginz - 2020-05-09 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sonic Boom Virtual In-store Performance Series: Ben Oginz - 2020-05-09 21:00:00 iCalendar - Sonic Boom Virtual In-store Performance Series: Ben Oginz - 2020-05-09 21:00:00