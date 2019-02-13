Sophie Sabet

Though I am Silent, I Shake explores the complexity of the diasporic queer female body. In the video, Sabet has asked her mother to revisit the story of a controversial painting exhibition she was part of in 1990 in Tehran, Iran, 10 years after the Islamic Revolution. The video employs long-take fixed frames that encourage slow-looking and contemplation. Sabet captures an intimate conversation between mother and daughter regarding diverging and overlapping ideas of womanhood, the body and familial relationships. Feb 13-Apr 2.

