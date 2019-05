Soprattutto Vivaldi!

North Wind Concerts presents an ensemble of Baroque instrumentalists. Hear chamber concertos and trio sonatas by Antonio Vivaldi, GP Telemann and J.C. Fasch. Marco Cera, baroque oboe; Alison Melville, recorder; Cristina Zacharias, baroque violin; Dominic Teresi, baroque bassoon; Stefano Demicheli, harpsichord. 7:30 pm. $18-$32, child 12 and under $12.